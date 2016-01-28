Prev Story | Next Story FxPro Specs Thais turn to 'child angel' dolls as economy struggles

A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and political uncertainty persists nearly two years after a coup. Thailand is predominantly Buddhist and has been modernizing rapidly over the past two or three decades but many people are highly superstitious, their Buddhist beliefs co-existing with notions of animism, astrology and "black magic". The plastic dolls, about the size of a real baby, are called "look thep", or "child angel". Devotees ....