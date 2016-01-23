EUR/GBP – Bearish Breakout

• EUR/GBP has ended the short-term bullish momentum. Hourly resistance lies at 0.7755 (20/01/2015 high) and hourly support is given at 0.7350 (25/12/2015 low). Expected to show further consolidation. • In the long-term, prices tend to reverse from the underlying declining trend. The general oversold conditions suggest a growing upside momentum. A key resistance at 0.7592 (03/02/2015) has been broken. • EUR/USD lies in a short-term downtrend channel. Hourly resistance may be found at 1.1096 (28/10/2015 low) while hourly supprt can be found at 1.0524 (03/12/2015). Expected to .......