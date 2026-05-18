Two Gold EAs, One Account, Correlation 0.2: What Happens Next Will Surprise You

Two Gold EAs, One Account: Why a Correlation of 0.2 Changes Everything
Running Gold Breakout Fusion and Gold Spectrum together on the same XAUUSD account produced a combined equity curve of $70,986 over 7+ years of backtesting, with a maximum drawdown of just 4.54% and a Return/DD ratio of 30.7. The reason? The two EAs have a profit/loss correlation of only 0.2 — they trade the same metal, but they almost never lose on the same days.
The problem with running a single EA
Every serious algorithmic trader eventually hits the same wall. You build a great Expert Advisor. The backtest looks clean, the live results confirm it, and then — month four, month seven, somewhere down the line — you hit a stagnation period. Two weeks of flat equity. A month of small losses. The EA is fine. The market just isn't offering its setup.
This is not a bug. It's the nature of any single strategy. Every edge has its season.
The textbook answer is diversification — but most retail traders diversify across symbols, not across logic. They run one breakout EA on EURUSD, another on GBPUSD, another on XAUUSD, and convince themselves they've built a portfolio. The truth? When volatility spikes globally, those pairs correlate hard. The "portfolio" moves as one.The real answer is to diversify across uncorrelated logics on the same instrument. And that is exactly what GBF + Gold Spectrum delivers.
Two different ways of reading the same chart
Gold Breakout Fusion and Gold Spectrum were built independently, with completely different design philosophies:
- Gold Breakout Fusion (GBF) — A D1 swing breakout system on XAUUSD. It waits for clean, high-conviction breakout structures, filters them through an H4 trend lens, and holds positions for days. Few trades, high conviction.
- Gold Spectrum — A multi-strategy XAUUSD engine that combines several independent edges into a single framework. Higher trade frequency, different entry triggers, different exit logic.
Same symbol. Same broker. Same VPS. Completely different signatures.
The evidence: correlation of 0.2
Here is the correlation matrix of profit/loss by day between the two EAs over the full backtest period:
A correlation of 0.2 means that on any given trading day, the profit or loss of one EA tells you almost nothing about the profit or loss of the other. They are, for all practical purposes, independent return streams operating on the same asset.
This is unusual. Most XAUUSD EAs on the market cluster around 0.6–0.9 correlation with each other because they all chase the same well-known patterns — London open breakouts, NY session momentum, ATR-based mean reversion. Two EAs with 0.2 correlation on the same metal is not an accident. It's the result of deliberately engineering each one to capture a different part of gold's behaviour.
What that does to the equity curve
Numbers are convincing, but the equity chart tells the story instantly:
- ● Green line — Gold Breakout Fusion standalone (~$26,000)
- ● Orange line — Gold Spectrum standalone (~$45,000)
- ● Blue line — Combined portfolio (~$71,000)
Notice two things. First, the blue line ends well above both individual lines — that's the cumulative profit. But more importantly, look at the shape of the blue line: it is visibly smoother, with fewer flat patches and shallower pullbacks than either curve alone.
That smoothness is the mathematical fingerprint of low correlation. When GBF is in a stagnation period, Spectrum is often producing. When Spectrum hits a drawdown, GBF tends to be neutral or positive. The two curves fill in each other's gaps.
The portfolio numbers
Here is what the combined account looks like over the full test window:
|Metric
|Portfolio (GBF + Gold Spectrum)
|Total Profit
|$70,986
|Number of Trades
|2,179
|Profit Factor
|2.25
|Winning Percentage
|72.56%
|Maximum Drawdown
|4.54% ($2,312)
|Return / Drawdown Ratio
|30.7
|Yearly Average Return
|47.85%
|CAGR
|20.85%
|R Expectancy
|0.34 R
|Strategy Quality Number
|7.98
A 4.54% drawdown on a portfolio that compounds at over 20% annually is the kind of profile that institutional allocators look for. The Return/DD ratio of 30.7 is what makes it remarkable — for every 1% of risk taken at the worst point, the portfolio delivered 30.7% of return.
Year by year, no missing months
One backtest period can lie. Eight consecutive years cannot. Here is how the combined portfolio performed annually:
|Year
|Result
|2019
|+$2,218.51
|2020
|+$3,609.31
|2021
|+$4,999.71
|2022
|+$4,970.79
|2023
|+$8,540.23
|2024
|+$10,996.19
|2025
|+$21,704.58
|2026 (YTD, partial)
|+$13,946.63
Every single year green. Through the COVID volatility of 2020, the inflation regime of 2022, the rate-hike cycle of 2023, and the gold rally of 2024–2025. No "lost year." No quiet rebuild. The portfolio just keeps working.
Why this matters for you
If you already own Gold Breakout Fusion, adding Gold Spectrum is not "another gold EA." It's the missing half of a portfolio that was designed — by accident at first, by intention now — to behave as one.
If you own neither, you are looking at the cleanest entry point into algorithmic gold trading that I can offer: two independent EAs, low correlation, one VPS, one account, one symbol. No need to juggle five pairs across three brokers. Just XAUUSD, doing what XAUUSD does, captured from two different angles.
How to set it up
- Attach Gold Breakout Fusion to your XAUUSD chart (D1 or H4 — see the user manual for details).
- Attach Gold Spectrum to a second XAUUSD chart on the same account.
- Make sure each EA uses a distinct MagicNumber base (both products do this by default).
- Keep risk-per-trade settings conservative on both — the portfolio compounds because drawdown stays small, not despite it.
- Let it run. Check it weekly, not hourly.
Get them both
- Gold Breakout Fusion — View on MQL5 Market
- Gold Spectrum — View on MQL5 Market
Both EAs are also available, with full documentation, on jara-trading.com.
Risk disclaimer — All performance figures above are derived from historical backtests over the period 09.01.2019 – 15.05.2026 on XAUUSD. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Algorithmic trading carries risk, including the risk of losing capital. Always test on a demo account before deploying to a live account, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.