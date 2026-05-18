Two Gold EAs, One Account, Correlation 0.2: What Happens Next Will Surprise You

Two Gold EAs, One Account: Why a Correlation of 0.2 Changes Everything

Running Gold Breakout Fusion and Gold Spectrum together on the same XAUUSD account produced a combined equity curve of $70,986 over 7+ years of backtesting, with a maximum drawdown of just 4.54% and a Return/DD ratio of 30.7. The reason? The two EAs have a profit/loss correlation of only 0.2 — they trade the same metal, but they almost never lose on the same days.

The problem with running a single EA

Every serious algorithmic trader eventually hits the same wall. You build a great Expert Advisor. The backtest looks clean, the live results confirm it, and then — month four, month seven, somewhere down the line — you hit a stagnation period. Two weeks of flat equity. A month of small losses. The EA is fine. The market just isn't offering its setup.

This is not a bug. It's the nature of any single strategy. Every edge has its season.

The textbook answer is diversification — but most retail traders diversify across symbols, not across logic. They run one breakout EA on EURUSD, another on GBPUSD, another on XAUUSD, and convince themselves they've built a portfolio. The truth? When volatility spikes globally, those pairs correlate hard. The "portfolio" moves as one.The real answer is to diversify across uncorrelated logics on the same instrument. And that is exactly what GBF + Gold Spectrum delivers.

Two different ways of reading the same chart

Gold Breakout Fusion and Gold Spectrum were built independently, with completely different design philosophies:

Gold Breakout Fusion (GBF) — A D1 swing breakout system on XAUUSD. It waits for clean, high-conviction breakout structures, filters them through an H4 trend lens, and holds positions for days. Few trades, high conviction.

— A D1 swing breakout system on XAUUSD. It waits for clean, high-conviction breakout structures, filters them through an H4 trend lens, and holds positions for days. Few trades, high conviction. Gold Spectrum — A multi-strategy XAUUSD engine that combines several independent edges into a single framework. Higher trade frequency, different entry triggers, different exit logic.

Same symbol. Same broker. Same VPS. Completely different signatures.

The evidence: correlation of 0.2

Here is the correlation matrix of profit/loss by day between the two EAs over the full backtest period:







A correlation of 0.2 means that on any given trading day, the profit or loss of one EA tells you almost nothing about the profit or loss of the other. They are, for all practical purposes, independent return streams operating on the same asset.

This is unusual. Most XAUUSD EAs on the market cluster around 0.6–0.9 correlation with each other because they all chase the same well-known patterns — London open breakouts, NY session momentum, ATR-based mean reversion. Two EAs with 0.2 correlation on the same metal is not an accident. It's the result of deliberately engineering each one to capture a different part of gold's behaviour.

What that does to the equity curve

Numbers are convincing, but the equity chart tells the story instantly:













● Green line — Gold Breakout Fusion standalone (~$26,000)

— Gold Breakout Fusion standalone (~$26,000) ● Orange line — Gold Spectrum standalone (~$45,000)

— Gold Spectrum standalone (~$45,000) ● Blue line — Combined portfolio (~$71,000)

Notice two things. First, the blue line ends well above both individual lines — that's the cumulative profit. But more importantly, look at the shape of the blue line: it is visibly smoother, with fewer flat patches and shallower pullbacks than either curve alone.

That smoothness is the mathematical fingerprint of low correlation. When GBF is in a stagnation period, Spectrum is often producing. When Spectrum hits a drawdown, GBF tends to be neutral or positive. The two curves fill in each other's gaps.





The portfolio numbers

Here is what the combined account looks like over the full test window:

Metric Portfolio (GBF + Gold Spectrum) Total Profit $70,986 Number of Trades 2,179 Profit Factor 2.25 Winning Percentage 72.56% Maximum Drawdown 4.54% ($2,312) Return / Drawdown Ratio 30.7 Yearly Average Return 47.85% CAGR 20.85% R Expectancy 0.34 R Strategy Quality Number 7.98





A 4.54% drawdown on a portfolio that compounds at over 20% annually is the kind of profile that institutional allocators look for. The Return/DD ratio of 30.7 is what makes it remarkable — for every 1% of risk taken at the worst point, the portfolio delivered 30.7% of return.

Year by year, no missing months

One backtest period can lie. Eight consecutive years cannot. Here is how the combined portfolio performed annually:

Year Result 2019 +$2,218.51 2020 +$3,609.31 2021 +$4,999.71 2022 +$4,970.79 2023 +$8,540.23 2024 +$10,996.19 2025 +$21,704.58 2026 (YTD, partial) +$13,946.63





Every single year green. Through the COVID volatility of 2020, the inflation regime of 2022, the rate-hike cycle of 2023, and the gold rally of 2024–2025. No "lost year." No quiet rebuild. The portfolio just keeps working.

Why this matters for you

If you already own Gold Breakout Fusion, adding Gold Spectrum is not "another gold EA." It's the missing half of a portfolio that was designed — by accident at first, by intention now — to behave as one.

If you own neither, you are looking at the cleanest entry point into algorithmic gold trading that I can offer: two independent EAs, low correlation, one VPS, one account, one symbol. No need to juggle five pairs across three brokers. Just XAUUSD, doing what XAUUSD does, captured from two different angles.

How to set it up

Attach Gold Breakout Fusion to your XAUUSD chart (D1 or H4 — see the user manual for details). Attach Gold Spectrum to a second XAUUSD chart on the same account. Make sure each EA uses a distinct MagicNumber base (both products do this by default). Keep risk-per-trade settings conservative on both — the portfolio compounds because drawdown stays small, not despite it. Let it run. Check it weekly, not hourly.

Get them both

Both EAs are also available, with full documentation, on jara-trading.com.