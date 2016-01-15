USDCHF Daily Forecast: January 15 2016

15 Januari 2016 12:54 AM

USDCHF Forecast

The USDCHF was indecisive yesterday. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.0120. A clear break and daily/weekly close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0225 – 1.0325 next week. Immediate support is seen around 1.0000. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 0.9965/50 but as long as stays above the trend line support I still prefer a bullish scenario at this phase and any downside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to buy.