How China accumulated $28 trillion in debt in such a short time

Bank of America Merrill Lynch became the most recent financial institution to start sounding scared about China's debt. While no one is panicking just yet, there sure are an increasing number of people — including analysts at UBS and Macquarie — who are talking about when it might be appropriate to consider panicking. To recap, China's total debt is about $28 trillion, or roughly half the world's entire debt. Until recently, most people have reassured themselves that Chinese debt isn't something to worry about because the economy is growing, which means it's easier to pay back as time goes by. Also, the debt is spread around in ...