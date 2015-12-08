EURGBP 4 HOUR Fibonacci Retracements Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

EURGBP 4 HOUR Fibonacci Retracements Analysis

8 December 2015, 02:34
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
141
Europound has started an ascending correction as well. The closest is the local group of fibo-levels at 0.7295. Possibly, the market may resume its growth towards upside targets during the day.
#eurgbp, analysis, Fibonacci Retracements