All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts EURGBP 4 HOUR Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 8 December 2015, 02:34 sathish kumar 0 141 Europound has started an ascending correction as well. The closest is the local group of fibo-levels at 0.7295. Possibly, the market may resume its growth towards upside targets during the day. #eurgbp, analysis, Fibonacci Retracements To add comments, please log in or register "Just Send Me Your Login". What Actually Happens When You Hand Over Your Password Other 63 0 You'll Get Banned for Copy Trading You Never Knew About. A Walkthrough of the New Section in Prop Firm Vertical Other 96 0 A Challenge Doesn't Break Where You're Looking. A Walkthrough of Prop Firm Vertical in FX Monitor Other 93 0 The Beginning of the VISTmany Research Journal Analytics & Forecasts 49 0 2 EURUSD Teetering , analysis Analytics & Forecasts 839 0 5 Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis Inputs Manual Other 421 0 XAUUSD Technical Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 1598 0 1 THE FERMI EXPEDITION - I Trading Systems 239 1 FOREX FIBONACCI RETRACEMENT TRADING STRATEGY FOR BEGINNERS Trading Strategies 702 0 1 Resistance Breakout Strategy with Gann Indicator Trading Strategies 810 0 2 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB