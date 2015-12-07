All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts AUDUSD 4HOUR Wave Analysis 7 December 2015, 15:57 sathish kumar 0 116 Australian Dollar continues forming the wave 4, which may be taking the form of the double three. Possibly, in the future the current correction may continue. #audusd, wave analysis To add comments, please log in or register 🤖🔥🏆 BEST METATRADER 4 EAS | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 2256 1 🔥🏆🤖 BEST METATRADER 4 EAs | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 1021 0 1 Ultimate EA for Prop Firms - Presentation, Manual and Presets Trading Systems 2647 2 5 Trade AUDUSD with MFG 2022 Trading Strategies 548 0 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS at 13/08/2020 for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 553 0 2 Australian Central Bank kept rates on slowing economy Analytics & Forecasts 341 0 3 AUD/USD: low interest rates are desirable Analytics & Forecasts 410 0 1 AUD/USD: commodity currencies increased against the backdrop of risks with raw material Analytics & Forecasts 330 0 AUD/USD: on the eve of the publication of NFP Analytics & Forecasts 322 0 2 AUD/USD: there is no reason to change the current monetary policy Analytics & Forecasts 267 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB