USDJPY 4HOUR Wave Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY 4HOUR Wave Analysis

7 December 2015, 14:54
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
145
The wave (v) is quite complicated. In the future, the price may continue the fourth correctional wave of the current impulse. However, if the market breaks the maximum of the wave [i] or [a], the pair may continue forming the wave 4.
#usdjpy, wave analysis