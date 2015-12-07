All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USDJPY 4HOUR Wave Analysis 7 December 2015, 14:54 sathish kumar 0 145 The wave (v) is quite complicated. In the future, the price may continue the fourth correctional wave of the current impulse. However, if the market breaks the maximum of the wave [i] or [a], the pair may continue forming the wave 4. #usdjpy, wave analysis To add comments, please log in or register How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 86 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 59 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 78 0 Gold Punishes Simple Systems Trading Systems 98 0 2 Three Weeks Left | Here Is The Fastest Way To Decide If This Is For You Trading Systems 87 0 2 Gold Trades Posted Live Every Day | Free To Follow Trading Systems 98 0 2 Why Trading Currencies Is Smarter Than Trading Pairs Analytics & Forecasts 174 0 RANGE BREAKOUT FUSION - SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 296 0 PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 2866 0 4 Pulse Engine – Full Portfolio Backtest Results & Statistical Analysis (2005–Present) Trading Systems 3490 0 10 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB