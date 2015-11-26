Euro little changed after regional data

The euro traded lower against the dollar on Thursday, despite several economic reports from the euro zone that were mostly positive.

Spain’s gross domestic product rose last month, in line with expectations.



Instituto Nacional de Estadistica said in a report that Spanish GDP rose to 0.8%, compared with 0.8% in the preceding month and matching analysts' forecasts.

Separately, there were a couple of economic reports from the European Central Bank which said that Euro Zone M3 Money Supply rose to 5.3%, from 4.9% in the preceding month. Analysts had expected Euro Zone M3 Money Supply to remain unchanged at 4.9% last month.

The ECB also reported that Euro Zone Private Sector Lending climbed to 1.2%, from 1.1% in the preceding month. Economists had expected it to rise to 1.2% last month.

A report from Reuters speculating that the ECB is discussing the introduction of two-tiered bank charges and a broader composition of asset purchases has boosted expectations for more aggressive easing to be announced at the December 3 meeting.

EUR/USD was last seen at 1.0610, down 0.12%.

EUR/GBP was higher 0.19% at 0.7036.