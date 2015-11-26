GBPUSD
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GBPUSD

26 November 2015, 12:08
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
179
Pound has formed the bearish impulse in the wave (i) and the correction in the wave (ii). Earlier, the price completed the diagonal triangle in the wave (c) of [ii]. Later, the market is expected to continue falling in the third wave
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