Dollar higher, though Empire State manufacturing index signals contraction

The dollar was higher on Monday, although the New York Federal Reserve’s index of manufacturing conditions contracted for the fourth straight month in November, dampening optimism over the strength of the economy, official data showed earlier.
Business activity in the New York region declined for the fourth
straight month in November, the New York Fed said Monday, and showed little
signs of improvement.
The Empire State manufacturing gauge for November
inched up to negative 10.7 from negative 11.4 in October. Many
economists thought that there would be a smaller contraction in the
index. Analysts had forecast a reading
of negative 6.5 for the index in November.
This is the first time since
early 2009 that the Empire State index has been below negative 10 for
four straight months. New orders and shipments had smaller contractions
in November while labor conditions get worse, with falls in both
employment levels and hours worked. Indexes for the six-month outlook
showed little optimism about the future.
The dollar was higher against the euro with EUR/USD last trading at 1.0732, down 0.39%.
GBP/USD was down 0.25% to settle at 1.5199.
USD/JPY rose 0.31% to 122.99, while USD/CHF added 0.04% to trade at 1.0063.