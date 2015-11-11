Yen, Aussie higher after data; Asia stocks mixed

On Wednesday the Australian dollar recovered after a consumer survey lifted the currency.



AUD/USD traded at 0.7042, down 0.17%.

In Australia, the Westpac consumer sentiment survey added 3.9 points to 101.7, pointing to the Reserve Bank of Australia's forecast for household consumption to climb above average from 2016.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans commented after the survey results that it is unlikely that a rate cut will come in December. He explained:



"The real issue is whether the bank will eventually act to cut rates next year - as confidently expected by the market. It is our current view that the growth dynamics of the Australian economy will remain sufficiently supportive through 2016 to ensure steady rates. The lift in spending expectations and confidence around the employment outlook from the survey point in that direction."

Australia's S&P ASX was up 0.45%.



In Japan, M2 money stock fell unexpectedly last month, official data showed on Tuesday. The Bank of Japan reported that Japan’s M2 Money Stock fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.6%, from 3.8% in the previous month. Analysts had expected it to remain unchanged at 3.8% last month.

USD/JPY declined 0.14% to trade at 122.99.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.1%



In China, Wednesday marked the release of several economic reports. Retail sales in China increased surprisingly last month, official data showed.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China said that Chinese Retail Sales rose to an annual rate of 11.0%, from 10.9% in October. Analysts had expected sales to be unchanged at 10.9% last month.

Separately, the National Bureau of Statistics said that Chinese Industrial Production dipped to 5.6%, from 5.7% in the preceding month. Economists had expected production to rise to 5.8% last month.

Finally, Chinese fixed asset investment came in unchanged. China's National Bureau of Statistics said that Chinese Fixed Asset Investment fell to a seasonally adjusted 10.2%, from 10.3% in October. Analysts had expected investment to drop to 10.2% last month.

Stocks in China struggled after the data with Shanghai Composite last seen down 0.02% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lower 0.04%.

