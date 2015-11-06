Pound hits multi-week lows despite upbeat U.K. data

The pound dropped to multi-week on Friday, despite the release of positive U.K. economic reports. The greenback remained in a high demand ahead of highly-anticipated U.S. jobs data due later in the day.



GBP/USD hit 1.5143, down 0.43%.

EUR/GBP rose 0.32% to 0.7179.



The U.K. Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that manufacturing production rose 0.8% in September, beating expectations for a 0.4% gain. Manufacturing production increased 0.4% in August, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated 0.5% rise.

The report also indicated that U.K. industrial production dipped 0.2% in September, compared to expectations for a 0.1% downtick, after an increase of 0.9% the previous month.

A separate data showed that the U.K. trade deficit shrank to £9.35 billion in September from £10.79 billion in August, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated deficit of £11.15 billion. Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to £10.60 billion in September.

Meanwhile, the dollar has been boosted by comments from Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart yesterday. Seen by many as a swing voter at the US central bank, he left the door wide open to a rate rise at the December meeting.