U.S. stocks rise at open after trade, ADP data; Dollar jumps

U.S. stock futures edged higher Wednesday after two economic reports pointed to a slight slowdown in the labor market but a rise in exports.



The S&P 500 added 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,113. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 36 points, or 0.2%, to 17,953. The Nasdaq Composite began the day up 13 points, or 0.3%, at 5,158.

A third-straight positive session could be in store for U.S. stocks, which on Tuesday gained supported by energy shares.



The dollar was higher across the board with euro down 0.82% to $1.0875 and the pound down 0.23% to $1.5386.



Earlier, a report on private-sector employment signaled that 182,000 jobs were created last month, while September gains were revised down.

The U.S. trade deficit fell in September, but the sharp decline is unlikely to last and give the economy a pop.



Investors now await Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen, who will testify on the Fed's actions at 10 am ET, for clues to the next interest-rate rise.