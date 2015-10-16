Dollar slightly higher vs peers as U.S. industrial production matches forecasts

On Friday the greenback was higher against the other major currencies after fresh economic reports.



Industrial production in the U.S. fell 0.2% in September and capacity utilization declined, according to data released by the Federal Reserve on Friday. The data came in line with expectations.



August's decline was revised higher to a drop of 0.1% from the prior estimate of a 0.4% fall. The only major market group to log a gain in September was consumer goods. Capacity utilization fell to 77.5% from an upwardly revised 77.8% in August, a bit above the 77.4% expected. The strong dollar, sluggish growth overseas, and low crude oil prices are all serving as headwinds for the U.S. factory sector.



The dollar was higher after the data, supported by the previous session's economic reports.



The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that the number of individuals filing for initial jobless benefits in the week ending October 10 decreased by 7,000 to 255,000 from the previous week’s total of 262,000. Economists had awaited jobless claims to rise by 8,000 to 270,000.

In a separate report, the U.S. Commerce Department said that consumer prices dipped 0.2% last month, matching expectations. Year-over-year, consumer prices were flat in September. Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy costs, climbed by 0.2%, above expectations for a gain of 0.1%.

USD/JPY was last up 0.13% to 119.05.

Earlier in the day, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that the overall inflation trend is improving and that consumer spending is recovering from a lull earlier this year, dampening expectations that the central bank will increase stimulus measures.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD slipped 0.06% to 1.1380, while GBP/USD was up 0.07% to 1.5463.



In a final report, Eurostat said the euro area's consumer price gauge climbed 0.2%, matching forecasts expectations and higher from an initial estimate of 0.0%.