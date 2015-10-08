Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)
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Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

8 October 2015, 07:53
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
221
For today

R4 - 1.5449
R3 - 1.5383
R2 - 1.5367
R1 - 1.5341
SPOT 1.5315
S1 - 1.5223
S2 - 1.5175
S3 - 1.5138
S4 - 1.5108  

BUY AT 1.5250 FOR 1.5449; STOP AT 1.5175




#support & resistance, GBP/USD, (SIGNAL), buy order