Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.5449

R3 - 1.5383

R2 - 1.5367

R1 - 1.5341

SPOT 1.5315

S1 - 1.5223

S2 - 1.5175

S3 - 1.5138

S4 - 1.5108





BUY AT 1.5250 FOR 1.5449; STOP AT 1.5175















