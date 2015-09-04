EUR/USD possible slight correction to 1.1154, sentiment remains negative
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/USD possible slight correction to 1.1154, sentiment remains negative

4 September 2015, 12:01
Borislav Shterev
Borislav Shterev
0
240
EUR / USD: trend - bearish, medium long movement and lastly: a negative trend. A lower top and deeper bottom, sharp movements, which implies that today’s movements will be strong and sharp. Price below moving averages arranged in bearish formation.
Attention: Today there is NonFarm Payrolls at 15:30 and unemployment rates in the US. It is likely high volatility in financial markets. 

Find out more by checking out the source link. http://www.varchevbrokers.com/eurusd-possible-slight-correction-to-1-1154-sentiment-remains-negative/?lang=en

Please note that this post was originally published on :Varchev Finance 

#eurusd, nonfarm payrolls, Trend, usd, forex, EUR, high volatili