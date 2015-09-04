EUR/USD possible slight correction to 1.1154, sentiment remains negative

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EUR / USD: trend - bearish, medium long movement and lastly: a negative trend. A lower top and deeper bottom, sharp movements, which implies that today’s movements will be strong and sharp. Price below moving averages arranged in bearish formation.
Attention: Today there is NonFarm Payrolls at 15:30 and unemployment rates in the US. It is likely high volatility in financial markets.
Find out more by checking out the source link. http://www.varchevbrokers.com/eurusd-possible-slight-correction-to-1-1154-sentiment-remains-negative/?lang=en
Please note that this post was originally published on :Varchev Finance