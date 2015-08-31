Gold going to 1168 - Week, 1500 - Year, 500 - later

I am changing the style of my title post as it might not be reaching the people with the habit of only reading the headline. Hopefully it will encourage more people to read the content instead judging it by the headline.

As i am expecting the gold price to close near the previous high of 1168, entered another BUY order with 0.1 lot size. I have kept the stop loss near previous week's low. Expect an upward spike for price reversal to reach around 1162 for the month's close. If it continues to go down, will wait for the price to come above the September month's opening price and enter a SELL. But, as of now, expect the price to go up to 1162. Please refer to my previous post for more details. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/647938