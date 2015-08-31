Gold going to 500

As of now, the gold price has the potential to go near the previous high of 1168 to close for the month, as mentioned in my previous post. If it does close around this price level for this month, then the gold price is expected to complete the pull back to 1099 before continuing up to 1500 this year. Hence, my post title would change to 'Gold going to 1500', if the gold price shows signs of going up in the 3rd week of September at 1099 price level. Expect the price to eventually go to 500, but probably after touching 1500. Consider it as a pull back to gain the necessary momentum to reach 500. If it doesn't, will enter a SELL above September month opening price.