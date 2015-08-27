Be careful from fraud signal !!!

Honestly saying, I am not expert on manual tradings, I am depended on Expert Adviser but that also not with my luck because I did not get any stable EA. Several times I thought to subscribe a signal but finally never subscribed. As a subscriber, I need to pay VPS cost i.e. 30$ per month (For a good vps), I have to pay 20$ to signal providers to copy him. 20$ is the minimum rate in MQL5 community. So, my total cost is 50$ for one month. After get 50$ profit I will be in break-even point. Then have to wait for net profit against my investment. If I don't use vps, in that case, my monthly costing will be minimum 20$, after one month if I loss any percentage or full amount, that is only my headache, no one is there to take care about this.

In this August' 2015, lot of subscribers lost their money, signal providers can't control their strategy / stability. There are lot of stable signals and honest providers also faced huge draw down, amount loss, even account closed. They are not board of directors of forex market. They are same as like us, they are working for others with their experience. We know, forex is 100% risky, logically signal providers also can be loss but we should not blame for this. Different also here, recently fraud signal providers growing up here, they are playing games with subscribers fund. Due to this fraud signals, lot of good signals losing their clients and good wills. Because, if any subscriber lost his capital for a fraud signal....

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