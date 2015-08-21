USDCAD Price Action Analysis - bullish breakout or ranging?

W1 price is located above 200 period SMA (200-SMA) and above 100 period SMA (100-SMA) for the primary bearish market condition: the price was stopped by Fibo resistance level at 1.3213:
- the price is traded near 1.3213 resistance level for trying to break it for the bullish breakout;
- data of RSI indicator is estinating the primary bullish with oversold condition and with good possibility to bullish breakout;
- "following the breakout last month above the 2009 high the broader technical outlook is generally favorable with a move through 1.3212 needed to break the current impasse and unlock a medium-term run higher towards the 61.8% retracement of the 2002 – 2007 decline near 1.3500";
- "the setback from the high has been relatively tame thus far as the low end of a median line channel drawn from the May low has supported downside attempts well. A daily close below this level (currently at 1.3045) would be an early warning sign that the correction is gaining traction, but only a clear break of last week’s low at 1.2950 would turn the near-term technical picture more acutely negative for funds".
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 1.3213 on close weekly bar from below to above so the bullish market condition will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Trend: