Next Week Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - EUR/CAD

EUR/CAD : bullish breakout. We expect this pair to be veresed to the bullish trend by breaking the last border of Ichimoku cloud to come to the bullish area of the chart. Yes, it may be good breakout. Key 'reversal' resistance level is 1.4641. The price (daily price and weekly as well) will be reversed to the bullish by breaking this level from below to above. By the way, 1.3982 is key 'reversal' support level - the price will be in total bearish market condition by breaking this key support.



This will be a good possibility for the traders to make a good correct entry on the bullish breakout to get as many pips in profit as possible for example.

There are the following news events which will be affected on EUR/CAD price movement for the coming week :

2015-08-25 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence ]

] 2015-08-26 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Durable Goods Orders ]

] 2015-08-27 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP ]

] 2015-08-28 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Flash CPI ]

] 2015-08-28 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - International Trade in Goods ]

] 2015-08-28 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - Raw Materials Price Index ]

] 2015-08-28 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment ]