Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.1226

R3 - 1.1189

R2 - 1.1127

R1 - 1.1094

SPOT 1.1047

S1 - 1.1011

S2 - 1.0961

S3 - 1.0925

S4 - 1.0848





SHORT AT 1.1050 FOR 1.0850; STOP AT 1.1130











