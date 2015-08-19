All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL) 19 August 2015, 07:43 Andrius Kulvinskas 0 260 For todayR4 - 1.1226R3 - 1.1189R2 - 1.1127R1 - 1.1094SPOT 1.1047S1 - 1.1011S2 - 1.0961S3 - 1.0925S4 - 1.0848 SHORT AT 1.1050 FOR 1.0850; STOP AT 1.1130How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blogOr follow on Twitter #EUR/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL) Source To add comments, please log in or register My Support & Resistance Trading Systems 160 0 Speculator's diary, entry №8 (20.10.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 509 0 ranking of the richest of the 21st century Banks 512 1 2 the 15 largest economies in the world Charts 659 0 US ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE 3rd QUARTER IS REVISED TO 5.2% Weekly Trends 612 0 CHINA'S BC PRESIDENT ASKS FOR REFORMS TO REDUCE THE ECONOMY'S DEPENDENCE ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ESTATE SECTOR Law/Regulations 763 1 2 OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD ECONOMY Statistics 625 0 1 CENTRAL BANK OF CHINA RELEASES MEASURES TO STRENGTHEN ECONOMY Market News 443 0 China says multiple pathogens are behind rise in respiratory illnesses Other 414 0 COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED Company News 542 0 1 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 23 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 21 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 26 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 24 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 22 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 27 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 31 0 206 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 37 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB