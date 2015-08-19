Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)
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Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

19 August 2015, 07:43
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
260
For today

R4 - 1.1226
R3 - 1.1189
R2 - 1.1127
R1 - 1.1094
SPOT 1.1047
S1 - 1.1011
S2 - 1.0961
S3 - 1.0925
S4 - 1.0848  

 SHORT AT 1.1050 FOR 1.0850; STOP AT 1.1130



#EUR/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL)