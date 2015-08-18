EUR/USD going to 1.33

Since i am expecting the eurusd price to go up to 1.33, i find the current low ZZ near 1.01 as potential level for a BUY order. Hence entered a BUY order with 0.02 lot size just to convey the idea of BUYing from a LOW. The eurusd price close to a low ZZ in H1, H4 and MN time frames. In D1 time frame, the price has finished touching the MAs, which are pointing upwards and yellow locked above black signalling a BUY trend. The price is also below the opening price of the day, week, year and closer to the opening price of the month fulfilling the criteria for a BUY order.