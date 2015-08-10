The dollar remained close to four-month high after jobs data

The dollar index is up about 0.1 percent after rising as high as 98.334 on Friday, and its highest since April 23 after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 215,000.

"Initial support is seen near 124.00 yen, which also corresponds to the 20-day moving average. Look for better dollar buyers on a move toward 123.20 yen."

The euro was down about 0.1 percent.

The value of the dollar's net long position climbed to $32.77 billion in the week ended Aug. 4, from $29.79 billion the previous week.

The Swiss franc was flat with the dollar buying 0.9833 franc. The dollar rose as high as $0.9885 on Friday, and its loftiest peaks since late March.

