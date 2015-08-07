Gold going to 1500?

While there is no doubt that gold is on a SELL trend, i see the possibility of a retracement in MN time frame. As of now, there are some indications from level 3 set up but there is no confirmation yet. It is for this reason that i have kept the BUY order open adamantly without closing it. Obviously, if the prices go below the previous month's low then this theory is not valid. The slow speed with which the price is turning around gives an impression of a trend change in D1 rather than a retracement. I had mentioned this already in a previous post. (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/645997) I have marked the 1500 level in MN time frame, where it would form a high ZZ.