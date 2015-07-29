Quick Technical Overview - Buy GBP: bullish breakout for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/CHF

The price was on bullish breakout for H4 timeframe for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/CHF as well:



Chinkou Span line is indicating the breakout,



the price is on bullish area of the chart and far above Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart,

breakout is going on for GBP/USD/ it is just started for GBP/CHF, and it is going to be started on GBP/JPY soon.

Resistance

Support

GBP/USD 1.5672

1.5575

GBP/CHF 1.5074 1.4949

GBP/JPY 193.97

192.47

GBP/USD

If price will break 1.5672 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing

If the price will break 1.5575 support level so we may see the reversal to the primary bearish condition with secondary ranging.

If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.



Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.5672 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch W1 price to break 1.5575 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bullish breakout

GBP/CHF

If price will break 1.5074 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing

If the price will break 1.4949 support level so we may see the reversal to the primary bearish condition with secondary ranging.

If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.



Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.5074 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch W1 price to break 1.4949 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bullish breakout

GBP/JPY

If price will break 193.97 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing

If the price will break 192.47 support level so we may see the reversal to the primary bearish condition with secondary ranging.

If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.

