Quick Technical Overview - Buy GBP: bullish breakout for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/CHF

The price was on bullish breakout for H4 timeframe for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/CHF as well:
- Chinkou Span line is indicating the breakout,
- the price is on bullish area of the chart and far above Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart,
- breakout is going on for GBP/USD/ it is just started for GBP/CHF, and it is going to be started on GBP/JPY soon.
|Resistance
|Support
|GBP/USD
|1.5672
|1.5575
|GBP/CHF
|1.5074
|1.4949
|GBP/JPY
|193.97
|192.47
GBP/USD
If price will break 1.5672 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing
If the price will break 1.5575 support level so we may see the reversal to the primary bearish condition with secondary ranging.
If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
- Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.5672 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch W1 price to break 1.5575 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bullish breakout
GBP/CHF
If price will break 1.5074 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing
If the price will break 1.4949 support level so we may see the reversal to the primary bearish condition with secondary ranging.
If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
- Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.5074 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch W1 price to break 1.4949 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bullish breakout
GBP/JPY
If price will break 193.97 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing
If the price will break 192.47 support level so we may see the reversal to the primary bearish condition with secondary ranging.
If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
- Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 193.97 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch W1 price to break 192.47 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bullish breakout