Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for GOLD and SILVER

XAU/USD : strong bearish. This pair is on bearish condition for all the timefarmes: triangle pattern was broken to below for H4, nearest target is 1077.19 for D1 and W1. Many banks are making the forecasts about 1000 and 900 targets but I see just two targets here: 1077.19 support level and 1000.00 psy factor. I think - the most likely scenario is the breakdown to 1077.19 in the near future. As to 1000 psy level so it depends on fundamental factors or, rather, the lack of it for example.

Resistance

Support

1105.00

1077.19 1132.00

1000.00

XAG/USD : bearish breakdown to be re-started. The pair was on ranging bearish and as we see - just good breakdown is started by 14.52 support level to be broken. The next targets are 14.36 support and 14.00 psy factor. Seems this pair is slowly going to 14.00 to be broken by the end of this year.