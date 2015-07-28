NZDUSD Price Action Analysis - recovery after bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern
Trading Systems

NZDUSD Price Action Analysis - recovery after bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern

28 July 2015, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
811

W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition:

  • The price is on downtrend for trying to break Fibo support level at 0.6496 for the bearish trend to be continuing;
  • "The New Zealand Dollar is attempting a cautious recovery against its US namesake after putting in a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern."
  • If weekly price will break 0.6496 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing, otherwise the price will be ranging within the familiar levels;
  • “Near-term resistance is at 0.6679, the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 0.6791.”

Levels:

Resistance
 Support
0.66790.6496
0.6791
0.6400
#nzdusd, technical analysis, price action