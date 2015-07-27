EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 26.07 - 02.08: more ranging for the week

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.27 09:32

SEB bank - Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/CHF (based on efxnews article)

EUR/USD : "Testing nearby dynamic resistance. Buyers keep testing dynamic resistance at the low end of the short-term "Cloud" (at market). An "Upper Range Extension" (topside violation of the European opening hour range) would set some pressure on more resistance at 1.1075/85."







USD/JPY : "Short-term "Round-top" forming. Price action is tilted to the downside and first-hand dynamic support has been eroded. A counter-trend move lower has become increasingly likely - more so if breaking a near-term "Equality point" at 123.28 and after this not breaking back over 124.19. If this unfolds as thought, the next attraction/support below to scout is located at 122.72/45."



