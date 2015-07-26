Weekend Reads - who are bullish on gold, debate on Uber, market debate, and more
Market News

26 July 2015, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
  • An open letter to investors who are bullish on gold (Marketwatchsee also Gold Looks Like a ‘Textbook’ Short, even from here (Bloomberg
  • Should you still own bonds? (Fidelity) 
  • Seeing Both Sides of the Market Debate  (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • Institutional Investor Participation, Distressed Home Sales in U.S. at Record Low (World Property Journal
  • Debate On Uber’s Impact In NYC Is Based on Thin and Misleading Data (fivethirtyeight
  • Discovery of ‘Habitable’ Earth-Like Planet Announced (Observersee also NASA Has Discovered a Planet That Seems a Lot Like Earth (Bloomberg
  • CrossFit’s extremely lucrative business plan is also deceptively simple (Quartz
  • For a Show About Nothing, Seinfeld Changed a Lot Over Its Nine-Year Run (Slate
  • Trump threatens third-party run (The Hillsee also Admit It: You People Want To See How Far This Goes, Don’t You? (The Onion)

