Weekend Reads - who are bullish on gold, debate on Uber, market debate, and more
26 July 2015, 09:11
- An open letter to investors who are bullish on gold (Marketwatch) see also Gold Looks Like a ‘Textbook’ Short, even from here (Bloomberg)
- Should you still own bonds? (Fidelity)
- Seeing Both Sides of the Market Debate (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- Institutional Investor Participation, Distressed Home Sales in U.S. at Record Low (World Property Journal)
- Debate On Uber’s Impact In NYC Is Based on Thin and Misleading Data (fivethirtyeight)
- Discovery of ‘Habitable’ Earth-Like Planet Announced (Observer) see also NASA Has Discovered a Planet That Seems a Lot Like Earth (Bloomberg)
- CrossFit’s extremely lucrative business plan is also deceptively simple (Quartz)
- For a Show About Nothing, Seinfeld Changed a Lot Over Its Nine-Year Run (Slate)
- Trump threatens third-party run (The Hill) see also Admit It: You People Want To See How Far This Goes, Don’t You? (The Onion)