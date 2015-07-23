PM Greece Stop Opposition Party.

PM Greece quit the opposition party.

Greece 's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras bring resistance in the left-wing Syriza party to win parliamentary approval on Thursday from the second stage of yesterday's changes necessary to begin talks about a financial aid agreement .

The first change is focused to raise taxes and budget discipline sparked opposition in Syriza entrepreneur week and just thank the pro EU.

Invitation to selected members of Parliament on Thursday and then attach the regulations dealing with the bank failed and the expediting of the legal system , the two requirements specified by the European Union and the IMF to open negotiations over the granting of a loan of 85 billion euros.

The legislation easily passed with the vote count from a total of 230- 300 votes, which is where it is because of the support of the opposition party .

Nevertheless , 36 representatives of Syriza , almost a quarter of the total Parliament members of the party , voted against the law or refusal , is smaller than the amount of resistance to the PM on the Sunday vote Tsipras 39 votes.

"We took the decision that its own weight , I also took a difficult decision and remains in charge. Today we must return set up everything possible in front over the situation that occurred today, "said Tsipras in an effort to attract the support of parliamentary reform.

"We make kesepekatan which is hard to avoid the most extreme plans most extreme circles in Europe. "

Before the public, Tsipras said the dispute over the size of the requested the European Union and the IMF to initiate negotiations for a third for the bailouts saved Greece from bankruptcy.

But after PM Tsipras reverses direction by accepting the deal at a meeting of 11 hours so that their countries remain in the euro zone , he said the hard-line party members to confront reality and support the package.

However, hardline left-wing Syriza party members who sit in the Parliament , which rejected his Bill before Sunday, it also rejected the draft legislation this week and complain about the length of the legislation, wrote more than 900 pages.

A joint coalition of the right-wing nationalist independent Greece , Tsipras gained 162 seats out of the 300 Parliamentary seats .

Week of resistance stop its support to balance the gaining a voice 123. Government officials also said the election seems to be held in September or October, then after the package has been approved.

"We are probably going to carry out the general election, when needed ," said Government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili Greece in an interview on local radio , he also added that it also does not help this time because Greece is preparing a third bailout negotiations. " We try to make the situation return to normal ," added him.

Monetary and financial relations of European Union Commissioner Pierre Moscovici in interviews in Brussels said he was confident Parliament would approve the Bill . The institutions of the creditor is trying to reach an agreement in negotiations with Greece over the third bailout in mid-August .