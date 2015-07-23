Dollar surges anew as jobless claims fall to lowest since 1973

The dollar trimmed losses against its peers Thursday, after data showed that last week U.S. jobless claims fell to the lowest level since November 1973, adding to expectations for an upcoming U.S. rate hike.

New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits dropped by 26,000 to 255,000 in the seven days ended July 18, the Labor Department said earlier, - the lowest level since November 1973 and a sign that the labor market is strong enough to keep the unemployment rate declining.



Data on initial claims is often volatile in July as auto plants close for retooling, says MarketWatch.



The average of new claims over the past month, meanwhile, edged down by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 282,500. The four-week average smooths out sharp swings in the more volatile weekly report and is seen as a more accurate predictor of labor-market trends. Continuing jobless claims (reflecting people already receiving unemployment checks) declined by 9,000 to 2.2 million in the week ended July 11.



The dollar was boosted by the news with EUR/USD declining to 1.0964 from 1.1008 earlier.

Pound gave up 0.37% with GBP/USD currently staying at 0.5551.

Meanwhile, gold dropped on the news.

Comex gold for August delivery traded at $1,094.70 a troy ounce during U.S. morning hours, up $3.20, or 0.29%. Prices hit an intraday peak of $1,104.50.