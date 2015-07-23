GBPUSD Outlook for Tomorrow - ranging in the middle of reversal, or non-market related movement

D1 price is on primary bullish condition with secondary ranging between 1.5674 resistance level with 1.5929 as a next uptrend target and 1.5450 support level with 1.5329 as a next target for downtrend. Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located just in the middle of the ranging channel so we can say about this condition as 'totally undirected ranging' which means the following: non-market related movement. Chinkou Span line crossed the price few times from above to below and from below to above which is estimating the ranging market condition as well.



The price is located between 1.5674 resistance level with 1.5929 as a next uptrend target and 1.5450 support level with 1.5329 as a next target for downtrend

Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for possible reversal to the bearish condition for the price to be inside Ichimoku cloud in this case for example.



Chinkou Span line is estimating the ranging condition.

The data of Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition.



Nearest key support level is 1.5450 (D1).

Nearest key resistance level is 1.5674 (D1)

If D1 price will break 1.5450 support level so the price will be reversed to the ranging bearish condition.

If D1 price will break 1.5674 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing up to 1.5929 as the next target.

If not so the price will be ranging between 1.5674 and 1.5450 levels.

Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.5674 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch price to break 1.5450 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging

Resistance

Support

1.5674 (D1)

1.5450 (D1)

1.5929 (W1)

1.5329 (W1)

Trend:



W1 - ranging