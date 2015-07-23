S&P 500 Weekly Outlook - in consolidation to be ranging between the levels

0
680
Weekly price is on bullish market condition located above 100-period SMA and above 200-period SMA:
- the price is in consolidation to be ranging between 2042.11 support level and 2134.42 resistance level;
- if the price will break 2134.42 resistance so the bullish trend will be continuing, otherwise we may see the bullish ranging between familiar levels in consolidation mode;
- 1919.68 is the reversal support level: if price crosses this level from above to below - it will be good correctional movement up to the possible reversal to the primary bearish condition in the future;
- Nearest key support levels are 2042.11 (W1) and 1919.68 (W1);
- Nearest resistance level is 2134.42 (W1).
|Resistance
|Support
|2134.42 (W1)
|2042.11 (W1)
|N/A (W1)
|1919.68 (W1)
- if weekly price
breaks 2134.42 resistance so the primary bullish trend will be continuing;
- if weekly price breaks 2042.11 support level so we may see the secondary correction within the primary bullish;
- if weekly price breaks 1919.68 support level so we may see the good correctional movement up to the possible reversal to the primary bearish condition in the future;
- if not so the price will be moved within the channel of familiar levels.