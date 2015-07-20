EURUSD Price Action Analysis - 'trade down to about .9840 in August before trading back to 1.1450'
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD Price Action Analysis - 'trade down to about .9840 in August before trading back to 1.1450'

20 July 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
4
1 739

W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and below 100 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0461 support level and 1.1466 resistance level:

  • The price is ranging between 1.0461 and 1.1466 levels.
  • The price broke triangle pattern from above to below together with 50.0% Fibo level at 1.0966 for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.
  • If weekly price will break 1.0461 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing, otherwise the price will be ranging within the familiar levels;
  • “The tightening range since the May high could compose a triangle within a larger advance from the March low.” A broader range does of course remain possible but with EURUSD breaking support this week, one must consider a more immediate bearish alternative. Comparisons with 1997 (pre euro trading but a calculated value is plotted) price behavior are striking.”
  • “EURUSD would trade down to about .9840 in August before trading back to 1.1450+.”

Trend:

  • W1 - ranging bearish
#eurusd, technical analysis, price action