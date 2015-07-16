EURJPY Price Action Analysis - bullish ranging between 200 SMA and 100 SMA

W1 price is located above 200-period SMA and below 100-period SMA for the primary bullish market condition with secondary ranging between Fibo support level at 126.08 and Fibo resistance level at 141.05:

38.2.% Fibo level at 135.38 crossed by the price few times from above to below and to below to above for ranging market condition;

the price is located near and below 100 SMA and 23.6% Fibo resistance level at 137.54;

the value of 200 SMA is located near Fibo support level at 126.08;

weekly RSI is estimating the ranging condition waiting for direction.

If the price will break Fibo support level at 126.08 on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be started.

If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 141.05 from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing wothout ranging possibilioty up to 149.78 as the next target.

If not so the price will be ranging between between support level at 126.08 and resistance level at 141.05.

Trend:



W1 - ranging bullish