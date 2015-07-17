Crude Oil Weekly Outlook - crossed psychological level for 51.28 as next target

Weekly price is on bearish market condition with below of 100-period SMA and 200-period SMA:



the price crossed 60.00 psychological level on close W1 bar for the bearish to be continuing with 55.06 as the next target;

triangle pattern was broken by price for good possible breakdown of the price movement;

next targets are 55.06 (support level), 51.39 (support level) and psychological level as 50.00;



Nearest support levels is 55.06 (W1) and 51.28 (W1);

Nearest resistance levels are 66.21 (W1) and 67.81 (W1).

Resistance

Support

66.21 (W1)

55.06 (W1)

67.81 (W1)

51.28 (W1)