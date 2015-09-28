Watch our new set of videos "Where to Find a Trading Robot or an Indicator"

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We have released new tutorials on the official MetaQuotes YouTube-channel. Seven new videos are now available, demonstrating where to find and how to obtain a robot for automated trading on the financial markets. 17 minutes worth of material provide concise and useful information about finding trading applications you need for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms:
We have a total of 36 video tutorials on our channel in both English and Russian languages:
- 2 videos about mobile applications MetaTrader 4 Android and MetaTrader 5 Android
- 3 videos about using virtual hosting
- 7 videos about ways of getting trading robots and technical indicators
- 7 videos about copying deals into Trading signals
Subscribe now to MetaQuotes Official channel and be the first to know about the new materials released!