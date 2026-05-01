Spicy SpiderAttack Gold - User Guide
Trading Systems

Spicy SpiderAttack Gold - User Guide

1 May 2026, 00:14
Tsz Kin Lo
Tsz Kin Lo
0
188

📘 Spicy SpiderAttack Gold — User Guide

⚡ Quick Start (Recommended Setup)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Use default settings for best performance
  • Attach EA → enable AutoTrading → done

👉 No complex setup required. Optimized out-of-the-box.


⭐ A. Recommended Settings

For beginners (safe start):

  • MT5 only, trading account type must be hedge. Raw or low spread account is recommended.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 per $10,000 (suggested minimum initial capital: $3,000)
  • Signal Intensity: 50 (default)
  • Use Escape Mode: ON (recommended)
  • Use Trailing Protection: ON


    🔑 B. Key Setting Explained

    Signal Intensity (1–100)

    • Lower = more trades
    • Higher = stricter entries
    • Default 50 is balanced

    For more aggressive trading:

    • Signal Intensity: 30–40
      • More trades, higher risk
    • Control lot size carefully

    For conservative trading:

    • Signal Intensity: 60–70
      • Fewer trades, higher quality
    • Keep default lot size

    🛡️ Escape Mode (ON by default)

    • Closes overloaded side near breakeven
    • Then closes remaining basket at small profit (~$1)

    👉 Helps:

    • Reduce risk in strong trends
    • Avoid full stop loss
    • Protect capital during volatility

    ⚙️ Core Settings

    • Lot Size
      • Controls trade size. Start small.
    • Order Step ($)
      • Distance between ladder orders.
    • Ladder Depth
      • Number of pending orders per side.
    • Basket TP / SL
      • Controls total profit target and max loss.

    ⚠️ Important Notes

    • Designed for XAUUSD only
    • Best on M5 timeframe
    • Do not use very large lot size on small accounts
    • Default settings are already optimized


    ⭐C. Parameter Setting Guide

    0. Version Info

    • 0.1 Product
      • Name of the EA.
    • 0.2 Version
      • Current EA version.
    • 0.3 Signal Timeframe
      • EA is designed for M5 timeframe only.
      • Using other timeframes may lead to poor results.

    1. General Settings

    • 1.1 Lot Size
      • Fixed lot size per trade.
    • 1.2 Use Risk Percent Sizing
      • Enable to calculate lot size automatically based on account risk.
    • 1.3 Risk Percent
      • Risk percentage used when auto sizing is enabled.
    • 1.4 Magic Number
      • Unique ID for this EA to manage its own trades.
    • 1.5 Trade Comment
      • Text label attached to all trades.

    2. Symbol and Session Filters

    • 2.1 – 2.4 Trading Time (GMT)
      • Defines the trading session window.
      • EA will only open new trades within this time.
    • 2.5 Use Spread Filter
      • Avoid trading when spread is too high.
    • 2.6 Max Spread Points
      • Maximum allowed spread to open trades.

    3. SpiderAttack Activation

    • 3.1 Signal Intensity (1–100)
      • Controls how strict the entry signal is.
      • Higher value → fewer trades, stronger signals
      • Lower value → more trades, but could be lower quality 
      • Default: 50

    5. Ladder Settings

    • 5.1 Order Step ($)
      • Distance between each pending order in the ladder.
    • 5.2 Ladder Depth
      • Number of pending orders placed on each side.

    6. Basket Exit Settings

    • 6.1 Basket TP ($)
      • Total Take Profil target to close all trades as a basket of trades.
    • 6.2 Basket SL ($)
      • Total Stop Loss target to close all trades as a basket of trades.
    • 6.3 Recovery Pause (Minutes)
      • Cooldown period before starting a new trade cycle after the last trade closed, no trade will be opened during the cooldown period.

    7. Risk Protection Settings

    • 7.1 Use Basket Breakeven Protection
      • Enabling locks basket profit when basket reaches a certain level.
    • 7.2 Basket Breakeven Trigger ($)
      • Basket profit level to activate breakeven.
    • 7.3 Basket Breakeven Lock ($)
      • Basket profit level to secure when breakeven triggers.
    • 7.4 Use Basket Trailing Protection
      • Enabling locks basket profit dynamically as profit grows.
    • 7.5 Basket Trailing Start ($)
      • Basket profit level to activate trailing.
    • 7.6 Basket Trailing Distance ($)
      • Allowed pullback before closing all trades as a basket.

    🛡️ Escape Mode (Advanced Protection)

    👉 Purpose: reduces risk during unexpected markets and helps avoid full stop loss.

    • 7.7 Use Escape Mode
      • Enable additional capital protection (default: ON).
    • 7.8 Escape Position Count
      • Minimum number of positions on one side to trigger check.
    • 7.9 Escape Side Close Profit ($)
      • Close overloaded side when it returns near breakeven.
    • 7.10 Escape Final Close Profit ($)
      • Close remaining trades at small profit after escape.

    8. Panel and UI Settings

    • 8.1 Show Panel
      • Enable/disable on-chart information panel.
    • 8.2 Panel Corner
      • Select panel position on chart.
    • 8.3 Panel X Offset
      • Adjust horizontal position.
    • 8.4 Panel Y Offset
      • Adjust vertical position.

    #SpiderAttack, UserGuide