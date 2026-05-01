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📘 Spicy SpiderAttack Gold — User Guide
⚡ Quick Start (Recommended Setup)
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Use default settings for best performance
- Attach EA → enable AutoTrading → done
👉 No complex setup required. Optimized out-of-the-box.
⭐ A. Recommended Settings
For beginners (safe start):
- MT5 only, trading account type must be hedge. Raw or low spread account is recommended.
- Lot Size: 0.01 per $10,000 (suggested minimum initial capital: $3,000)
- Signal Intensity: 50 (default)
- Use Escape Mode: ON (recommended)
- Use Trailing Protection: ON
🔑 B. Key Setting Explained
Signal Intensity (1–100)
- Lower = more trades
- Higher = stricter entries
- Default 50 is balanced
For more aggressive trading:
- Signal Intensity: 30–40
- More trades, higher risk
- Control lot size carefully
For conservative trading:
- Signal Intensity: 60–70
- Fewer trades, higher quality
- Keep default lot size
🛡️ Escape Mode (ON by default)
- Closes overloaded side near breakeven
- Then closes remaining basket at small profit (~$1)
👉 Helps:
- Reduce risk in strong trends
- Avoid full stop loss
- Protect capital during volatility
⚙️ Core Settings
- Lot Size
- Controls trade size. Start small.
- Order Step ($)
- Distance between ladder orders.
- Ladder Depth
- Number of pending orders per side.
- Basket TP / SL
- Controls total profit target and max loss.
⚠️ Important Notes
- Designed for XAUUSD only
- Best on M5 timeframe
- Do not use very large lot size on small accounts
- Default settings are already optimized
⭐C. Parameter Setting Guide
⭐C. Parameter Setting Guide
0. Version Info
- 0.1 Product
- Name of the EA.
- 0.2 Version
- Current EA version.
- 0.3 Signal Timeframe
- EA is designed for M5 timeframe only.
- Using other timeframes may lead to poor results.
1. General Settings
- 1.1 Lot Size
- Fixed lot size per trade.
- 1.2 Use Risk Percent Sizing
- Enable to calculate lot size automatically based on account risk.
- 1.3 Risk Percent
- Risk percentage used when auto sizing is enabled.
- 1.4 Magic Number
- Unique ID for this EA to manage its own trades.
- 1.5 Trade Comment
- Text label attached to all trades.
2. Symbol and Session Filters
- 2.1 – 2.4 Trading Time (GMT)
- Defines the trading session window.
- EA will only open new trades within this time.
- 2.5 Use Spread Filter
- Avoid trading when spread is too high.
- 2.6 Max Spread Points
- Maximum allowed spread to open trades.
3. SpiderAttack Activation
- 3.1 Signal Intensity (1–100)
- Controls how strict the entry signal is.
- Higher value → fewer trades, stronger signals
- Lower value → more trades, but could be lower quality
- Default: 50
5. Ladder Settings
- 5.1 Order Step ($)
- Distance between each pending order in the ladder.
- 5.2 Ladder Depth
- Number of pending orders placed on each side.
6. Basket Exit Settings
- 6.1 Basket TP ($)
- Total Take Profil target to close all trades as a basket of trades.
- 6.2 Basket SL ($)
- Total Stop Loss target to close all trades as a basket of trades.
- 6.3 Recovery Pause (Minutes)
- Cooldown period before starting a new trade cycle after the last trade closed, no trade will be opened during the cooldown period.
7. Risk Protection Settings
- 7.1 Use Basket Breakeven Protection
- Enabling locks basket profit when basket reaches a certain level.
- 7.2 Basket Breakeven Trigger ($)
- Basket profit level to activate breakeven.
- 7.3 Basket Breakeven Lock ($)
- Basket profit level to secure when breakeven triggers.
- 7.4 Use Basket Trailing Protection
- Enabling locks basket profit dynamically as profit grows.
- 7.5 Basket Trailing Start ($)
- Basket profit level to activate trailing.
- 7.6 Basket Trailing Distance ($)
- Allowed pullback before closing all trades as a basket.
🛡️ Escape Mode (Advanced Protection)
👉 Purpose: reduces risk during unexpected markets and helps avoid full stop loss.
- 7.7 Use Escape Mode
- Enable additional capital protection (default: ON).
- 7.8 Escape Position Count
- Minimum number of positions on one side to trigger check.
- 7.9 Escape Side Close Profit ($)
- Close overloaded side when it returns near breakeven.
- 7.10 Escape Final Close Profit ($)
- Close remaining trades at small profit after escape.
8. Panel and UI Settings
- 8.1 Show Panel
- Enable/disable on-chart information panel.
- 8.2 Panel Corner
- Select panel position on chart.
- 8.3 Panel X Offset
- Adjust horizontal position.
- 8.4 Panel Y Offset
- Adjust vertical position.