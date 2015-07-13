EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 12.07 - 19.07: ranging in the middle of reversal waiting for direction

Daily price is ranging on the middle of bullish/bearish reversal for crossing Senkou Span A line which is the border between primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart, with the following s/r levels:

1.0915 support level located below Ichimoku cloud in bearish area of the chart, and

1.1215 resistance level located above Ichimoku cloud in bullish area of the chart.



Chinkou Span line crossed the price several times for the last week for the ranging condition, and it is located below and near the price to be ready to cross it from below to above once again on daily close bar for possible bullish breakout.

D1 price - ranging market condition:

Tenkan-sen line is crossed with Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for bearish condition on D1 timeframe.

Chinkou Span line crossed the price several times for the last week for ranging, and it is located below and near the price to be ready to cross it from below to above once again for possible bullish breakout.

'Reversal' Senkou Span A line as the border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located to be near the price on the middle of the ranging area for the price to be waiting for the direction.



The data of AbsoluteStrength indicator and Trend Strength indicator are in contradiction with each other estimnating the ranging condition.

Nearest key support level is 1.0915 (D1).

Nearest resistance level is 1.1215 (D1).

W1 price is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0818 (W1) support level and 1.1448 (W1) resistance level.



MN price is on ranging bearish with 1.0461 support level.



If D1 price will break 1.0915 support level on close D1 bar so we may see the primary bearish trend for the week.

If D1 price will break 1.1215 resistance level so the price will be on bullish market condition.

If not so the price will be on ranging between 1.0915 and 1.1215 levels.



Resistance

Support

1.1215 (D1)

1.0915 (D1)

1.1448 (W1)

1.0818 (W1)

1.2599 (MN1)

1.0461 (MN1)









SUMMARY

TREND

: ranging: ranging reversal