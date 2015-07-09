EURJPY Price Action Analysis - 50.0% Fibo at 133.56 to break for correction

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.10 09:24

BNP Paribas - How To Trade Greece's End-Game (based on efxnews article)

1. Sell EUR relief rallies against USD, GBP :

"This scenario produces a relief rally across most asset classes. European equities would rally and peripheral spreads would narrow. It is unlikely the EUR would appreciate broadly as it is difficult to argue that the single currency is trading at a discount to valuation. Outcome 1 would provide a catalyst for the re-establishment of EUR-funded carry trades," BNPP advises.

"Accordingly, the EUR should depreciate, especially against higher yielders such as the USD and GBP. A clear exception would be EURCHF, which is likely to rally in this scenario. The CHF has served as a safe-haven – as indicated by the net long exposure of +24.," BNPP projects.





2. Sell EUR/JPY :

"This is the scenario the market fears...We view that EURJPY shorts would perform even better in this scenario, as an anticipated delay to Fed tightening would weaken the USD," BNPP advises.