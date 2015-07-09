EURJPY Price Action Analysis - 50.0% Fibo at 133.56 to break for correction
9 July 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
W1 price is located above 200 period SMA for the primary bullish and below 100 period SMA for the secondary ranging market condition between 141.05 resistance level and 126.09 support level:

  • the price is on bullish ranging between key levels;
  • price crossed 38.2% Fibo at 135.35 fron above to below and it is trying to break 50.0% Fibo at 133.56 for the correction to be started;
  • If weekly price will break 50.0% Fibo at 133.56 on close weekly bar so the secondary correction will be started within the primary bullish market condition with 61.8% Fibo at 131.77 as a next target, otherwise the price will be ranging within the familiar levels.

Trend:

  • D1 - ranging bearish
  • W1 - ranging bullish
  • MN1 - ranging bullish
