Bitcoin News - Singapore-based Bitcoin startup BitX to launch its operations in Nigeria, and more

BitX mentioned how it was to receive requests from Nigeria, traders and businesses, something that led them to full-fledged launch in Africa’s largest economy.

Greece. Decentralized cryptocurrency market hasn’t lost under the pressure: bitcoin market is booming due to an unannounced hype that says that Greeks are buying it in large numbers.

Venture Capitalist Fred Wilson.

He adviced Reddit to use blockchain technology to monitor contents without policing the users.

“You are either going to police the site or you are going to build something that cannot be policed even if you want to,” he says. “In using a collective network of computers to monitor the site, blockchain entries could be made to serve that function.”