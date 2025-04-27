[mq5] Download news data using Webrequest ==> .json file

I will share a simple method to download economic news data from an online JSON file and save it locally using the WebRequest() function.

The purpose is to fetch data from https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json, which provides the economic calendar for the current week.





Source code:

void DownloadAndParse() { string json_url = https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json" string fileName = "calendar_thisweek.json" ; uchar result[]; char data[]; string headers; string result_headers; int timeout = 5000 ; int res; Print ( "Requesting JSON from: " , json_url); ResetLastError (); res = WebRequest ( "GET" , json_url, headers, timeout, data, result, result_headers); if (res == 200 ) { Print ( "JSON downloaded!" ); string jsonRaw = "" ; int size = ArraySize (result); jsonRaw = CharArrayToString (result, 0 , size); int fileHandle = FileOpen (fileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (fileHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { FileWriteString (fileHandle, jsonRaw); FileClose (fileHandle); Print ( "JSON saved to file." ); } else { Print ( "Failed to open file for writing. Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } else { Print ( "Download failed. HTTP Code: " , res, " | Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void OnStart () { DownloadAndParse(); }

How it works:

WebRequest() is used to send a GET request to the specified URL.

If successful ( HTTP code 200 ), the JSON content is retrieved.

The downloaded data is converted from a uchar[] array into a readable string .

The string is then saved to a local .json file for later use.

Important notes:

You must allow URL access in your MetaTrader terminal: Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors . Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the list of allowed URLs.

Always handle errors carefully to avoid unexpected failures in your EA or scrip

You can easily integrate this download method into your EA or indicator to fetch the latest economic events automatically.







Download file folder:

After downloading, the JSON file will be automatically saved in the MQL5 > Files directory of your terminal.







