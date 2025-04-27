[mq5] Download news data using Webrequest ==> .json file

I will share a simple method to download economic news data from an online JSON file and save it locally using the WebRequest() function.
The purpose is to fetch data from https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json, which provides the economic calendar for the current week.
Source code:
void DownloadAndParse() { string json_url = "https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json"; string fileName = "calendar_thisweek.json"; uchar result[]; char data[]; string headers; string result_headers; int timeout = 5000; int res; Print("Requesting JSON from: ", json_url); ResetLastError(); res = WebRequest("GET", json_url, headers, timeout, data, result, result_headers); if (res == 200) { Print("JSON downloaded!"); // Chuyển dữ liệu từ uchar sang string string jsonRaw = ""; int size = ArraySize(result); jsonRaw = CharArrayToString(result, 0, size); // Lưu file JSON int fileHandle = FileOpen(fileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); if (fileHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) { FileWriteString(fileHandle, jsonRaw); FileClose(fileHandle); Print("JSON saved to file."); } else { Print("Failed to open file for writing. Error: ", GetLastError()); } } else { Print("Download failed. HTTP Code: ", res, " | Error: ", GetLastError()); } } void OnStart() { DownloadAndParse(); }
How it works:
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WebRequest() is used to send a GET request to the specified URL.
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If successful ( HTTP code 200 ), the JSON content is retrieved.
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The downloaded data is converted from a uchar[] array into a readable string .
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The string is then saved to a local .json file for later use.
Important notes:
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You must allow URL access in your MetaTrader terminal:
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Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
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Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the list of allowed URLs.
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Always handle errors carefully to avoid unexpected failures in your EA or scrip
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You can easily integrate this download method into your EA or indicator to fetch the latest economic events automatically.
Download file folder:
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After downloading, the JSON file will be automatically saved in the MQL5 > Files directory of your terminal.