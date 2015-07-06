EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 05.07 - 12.07: ranging between the levels to be ready for breakdown

Daily price is on ranging market condition: the price is located below and near 'reversal' Senkou Span A line which is the border between primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart. The price is ranging between 1.1277 resistance level and 1.0953 key strong support level located below Ichimoku cloud in primary bearish area of the chart. Chinkou Span line is located above the price to be ready for good possible breakdown of the price movement in the near future.
D1 price - ranging market condition:
- Tenkan-sen line crossed with Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for the primary bearish condition on D1 timeframe.
- Chinkou Span line is located above the price to be ready for good breakdown of the price movement in the near future.
- 'Reversal' Senkou Span A line as the border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located above and near the price for possible reversal to the primary bearish or primary bullish market conditions.
- AbsoluteStrength indicator is estimating the bearish.
- Nearest key support level is 1.0953 (D1).
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1277 (D1).
W1 price
is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0818
(W1) support level and 1.1466 (W1) resistance level.
MN price
is on ranging bearish with 1.0461 support level.
If D1 price will break 1.0953 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing with good possibility to breakdown.
If D1 price will break 1.1277 resistance level so the price will be fully reversed to the bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be on ranging between 1.0953 and 1.1277 levels.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1277 (D1)
|1.0953 (D1)
|1.1466 (W1)
|1.0818 (W1)
|1.2886 (MN1)
|1.0461 (MN1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging bearish