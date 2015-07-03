NZD/USD - weekly breakdown with bearish condition

1
- "NZD/USD broke below the March-April advance at .6800 on Tuesday to trade at its lowest level in over 5-years"
- Weekly price is below 100-period SMA and 200-period SMA for bearish breakdown
- Daily price is below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for bearish market condition
- Weekly price is breaking Fibo key support at 0.6693 for the breakdown to be continuing
- RSI indicator is estimating the breakdown with oversold condition
- "A daily close back above .6955 would turn us positive on the kiw"
NZDUSD Strategy
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|NZD/USD
|.6700
|.6750
|.6770
|.6800
|.6955