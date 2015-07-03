NZD/USD - weekly breakdown with bearish condition

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.03 07:02

past data is 53.5

forecast data is 53.8

actual data is 51.8 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - HSBC Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and their purchasing managers hold perhaps the most current and relevant insight into the company's view of the economy.

==========



NZDUSD M5: 23 pips price movement by CNY - HSBC Services PMI news event:



