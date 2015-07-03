USD/JPY - ranging above 200-day SMA with primary bullish


3 July 2015
Sergey Golubev

  • "USD/JPY fell to its lowest level in over a month yesterday before finding support just under 122.00"
  • "Our near-term trend bias is lower in USD/JPY while below 124.40"
  • D1 price is located above 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA with primary bullish for ranging between Fibo support level at 121.93 and 61.8% Fibo resistance level at 124.37
  • W1 price is located above 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for ranging between 125.85 resistance and 118.88 support levels




USD/JPY Strategy:
Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2
USD/JPY 121.40 121.90 122.90 123.30 124.40

