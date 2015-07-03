USD/JPY - ranging above 200-day SMA with primary bullish

- "USD/JPY fell to its lowest level in over a month yesterday before finding support just under 122.00"
- "Our near-term trend bias is lower in USD/JPY while below 124.40"
- D1 price is located above 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA with primary bullish for ranging between Fibo support level at 121.93 and 61.8% Fibo resistance level at 124.37
- W1 price is located above 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for ranging between 125.85 resistance and 118.88 support levels
USD/JPY Strategy:
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|USD/JPY
|121.40
|121.90
|122.90
|123.30
|124.40