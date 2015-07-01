Gold dips on demand for riskier assets; Wall Street opens higher

On Wednesday gold futures edged lower, as sentiment around equities improved and investors preferred risky assets.

Stocks were driven higher by the news that Greece’s prime minister is ready to agree to most bailout terms set by creditors while dampening shelter demand for gold.



Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 164 points, or 0.9%, to 17,686.00, and those for the S&P 500 surged 16 points, or 0.8%, to 2,070.00.



Nasdaq-100 futures rose 37 points, or 0.8%, to 4,427.

A separate report then said creditors had rejected a new proposal for budget cuts and policy overhauls, says MarketWatch.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Greece will proceed with its Sunday referendum as expected, after the country's new proposal was rejected. A senior Greek government policy maker said talks will continue next week after the vote. Another official told The Wall Street Journal the authorities are not planning to submit any new proposals on Wednesday.

Gold for August delivery was last down $2.70, or 0.2%, to $1,169.10 an ounce, while September silver fell 3 cents, or 0.2%, to $15.56 an ounce.

October platinum rose $3.10, or 0.3%, to $1,082.60 an ounce, while September palladium climbed $20.85, or 3.1%, to $693.50 an ounce. September copper fell by a penny, or 0.3% to $2.61 a pound.

Gold dipped further after a report on private-sector hiring in the U.S. showed that employers added a bigger-than-expected number of jobs.

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.5% at 95.9520 after the news.