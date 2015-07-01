Deflation is a trend right now, but what does it mean for the metals? - Video

June has been a disappointing month despite lower stock prices and increase in the VIX volatility index.



Mike McGlone, research director for New York-based ETF Securities, who is being interviewed by Kitco News, says that the metals seem to be pressured by deflation, with gold faring the best, 1.5% lower.

"Lower stocks and the increase in the VIX have only happened in the last few days of the month and the first half of the year on potential transitory issues related to Greece, likely lessening their impact as the markets square up for the end of the first half of the year," says McGlone.



Silver has stabilized for the most part, despite trending down, as currency volatility has increased.



It remains the only precious metal trading higher on the year, albeit "barely", says McGlone.



