Something to Read: Rocket Science For Traders by John Ehlers

Author John Ehlers sums up his book perfectly in saying, "Truth and science triumph over ignorance and superstition." Rocket Science for Traders adapts digital signal processing techniques from the physical sciences for use in the field of trading. This thorough guide develops unique indicators to view the market from a new perspective and will help you expand the use of traditional indicators to achieve more precise computations.



As one of the first technical analysts to apply digital signal analysis to the markets, Ehlers brings the expertise, knowledge, and vision of this method to light in a way that nobody else can. An introduction to the science of digital signal analysis is quickly followed by an explanation of the two main "modes" of the market: Trend and Cycle, plus what tools to use while trading in these modes. From there, you'll learn about the moving averages most commonly used by traders, properties of momentum functions, and other important aspects of using digital signal processing techniques to trade.



Rocket Science for Traders moves quickly from the basic building blocks to the heart and soul of this technical analysis method. Unique indicators, including Signal-to-Noise Ratio and the Sinewave Indicator, are discussed. Finite Impulse Response (FIR) and Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) filters are thoroughly described. Learn how to generate predictive filters and when to use them for optimum effectiveness.



In his goal to revolutionize the art of trading, John Ehlers has uncovered effective new trading tools by introducing the concept of modern digital signal processing. Whether you're looking for "cookbook" codes to help you begin trading immediately, or new analysis tools such as the Homodyne cycle period measurer and the Instantaneous Trendline, once you've read this groundbreaking book, you'll be able to view the market from a new perspective and profit from it.